ICYMI: Ivanka Trump hits the world stage on ‘bring your kid to work day’

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka is so ever-present, some are beginning to wonder if a major geopolitical event happens and she’s not there, does it even count?

In recent weeks she has been spotted giving her views to actual elected leaders at the G20, and entering the demilitarized zone next to her dad in North Korea. For anyone who has given up on their dreams of high office due to being unelected, Ivanka is in some ways an inspiration.

This week, ICYMI looks at what happens when ‘bring your kid to work day’ is taken to the next level by a doting dad.

