ICYMI: Go Huawei: US is scared of China’s strength, not its online spooks

Google is kicking Chinese tech giant Huawei off its Android platform over fears it is under the influence of Beijing’s government. Google acted because the US Government told it to.

Washington and its spies publicly warn about the threat of Huawei being used as a kind of Trojan horse for Oriental spooks, especially via the upcoming 5G network in which China is a world leader.

But ICYMI looks at whether this is really about spies, or about America’s fears that there’s a new superpower on the block.

