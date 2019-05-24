 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

ICYMI: Go Huawei: US is scared of China’s strength, not its online spooks

Published time: 24 May, 2019 14:50
Get short URL
ICYMI: Go Huawei: US is scared of China’s strength, not its online spooks
ICYMI.
Google is kicking Chinese tech giant Huawei off its Android platform over fears it is under the influence of Beijing’s government. Google acted because the US Government told it to.

Washington and its spies publicly warn about the threat of Huawei being used as a kind of Trojan horse for Oriental spooks, especially via the upcoming 5G network in which China is a world leader.

But ICYMI looks at whether this is really about spies, or about America’s fears that there’s a new superpower on the block.

For more, follow #ICYMI on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Subscribe to ICYMI's YouTube channel for a sideways glance at the news
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies