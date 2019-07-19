 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI: Trump’s Twitter tactic: The race card gets played because it’s just so effective

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 12:58
Donald Trump tweeted that there is not a racist bone in his body this week, which would have been better news if he hadn’t launched what looked like a racist tirade a few days earlier.

The president had told four non-white US congresswomen to “go back” to where they came from, which from an objective point of view does, at best, lean towards racism.

There was outrage far and wide, but uncomfortably, there was also signs of a poll boost, and a scarily enthusiastic response from some of Trump’s supporters, who chanted “Send her back” about Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

So ICYMI asks, is racism merely a vote-winning tactic for anyone cynical enough to use it?

