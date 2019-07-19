ICYMI: Trump’s Twitter tactic: The race card gets played because it’s just so effective

Donald Trump tweeted that there is not a racist bone in his body this week, which would have been better news if he hadn’t launched what looked like a racist tirade a few days earlier.

The president had told four non-white US congresswomen to “go back” to where they came from, which from an objective point of view does, at best, lean towards racism.

There was outrage far and wide, but uncomfortably, there was also signs of a poll boost, and a scarily enthusiastic response from some of Trump’s supporters, who chanted “Send her back” about Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

So ICYMI asks, is racism merely a vote-winning tactic for anyone cynical enough to use it?

