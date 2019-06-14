ICYMI: US weaponizes economy with volleys of intercontinental ballistic sanctions against bad guys

The US has by far the biggest military on Earth, but Donald Trump’s administration is far more interested in weaponizing the US economy to achieve its aims.

Launching intercontinental ballistic sanctions is much less messy than sending in troops and if used correctly can last for decades with minimal effort.

The only problem is you can’t use sanctions against your allies which is extremely inconvenient, or at least it was, until Trump simply renamed sanctions and started calling them tariffs! Perfect!

ICYMI examines the ICBS.

