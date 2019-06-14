 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

#ICYMI: US weaponizes economy with volleys of intercontinental ballistic sanctions against bad guys

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 12:36
Get short URL
#ICYMI: US weaponizes economy with volleys of intercontinental ballistic sanctions against bad guys
ICYMI
The US has by far the biggest military on Earth, but Donald Trump’s administration is far more interested in weaponizing the US economy to achieve its aims.

Launching intercontinental ballistic sanctions is much less messy than sending in troops and if used correctly can last for decades with minimal effort.

The only problem is you can’t use sanctions against your allies which is extremely inconvenient, or at least it was, until Trump simply renamed sanctions and started calling them tariffs! Perfect!

ICYMI examines the ICBS.

For more, follow #ICYMI on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies