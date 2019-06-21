 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

ICYMI’s recipe for war with Iran: Turn the pressure cooker to high & bring to the boil (VIDEO)

Published time: 21 Jun, 2019 14:49
Get short URL
ICYMI’s recipe for war with Iran: Turn the pressure cooker to high & bring to the boil (VIDEO)
ICYMI.
The recipe for cooking up a Middle East war has no secret ingredients and is tried and tested. The US is currently in the process of bringing its conflict with Iran to the boil.

For anyone who remembers the build-up to the attack on Iraq, the taste is a familiar one, and so is the cooking process. Mix in some accusations and flimsy evidence, place in the pressure cooker and keep the heat on high. Sprinkle a military build-up across the region and serve with a side of freedom fries.

ICYMI heads into the kitchen to make the perfect recipe for disaster.

For more, follow #ICYMI on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies