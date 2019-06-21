ICYMI’s recipe for war with Iran: Turn the pressure cooker to high & bring to the boil (VIDEO)

The recipe for cooking up a Middle East war has no secret ingredients and is tried and tested. The US is currently in the process of bringing its conflict with Iran to the boil.

For anyone who remembers the build-up to the attack on Iraq, the taste is a familiar one, and so is the cooking process. Mix in some accusations and flimsy evidence, place in the pressure cooker and keep the heat on high. Sprinkle a military build-up across the region and serve with a side of freedom fries.

ICYMI heads into the kitchen to make the perfect recipe for disaster.

