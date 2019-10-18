 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chaos in Catalonia: Locking up independence leaders for 13 years – what could possibly go wrong?

18 Oct, 2019
Chaos in Catalonia: Locking up independence leaders for 13 years – what could possibly go wrong?
So how well did the decision to lock up nine senior figures from Catalonia’s independence movement go down? Well the protest fires burning on the streets of Barcelona tell you everything you need to know.

The anger was stoked in large part because the jail sentences were between nine and 13 years, which was seen as extremely harsh given the crimes. The ensuing violence has been so bad, they’ve even had to move Spain’s biggest football match, the El Clasico, where the government upstarts Real Madrid take on the freedom fighters of Barcelona.

ICYMI takes a look at the chaos in Catalonia.

