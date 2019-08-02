ICYMI: Royal rage as Duchess Meghan Markle edits Vogue, bringing out extremists from all sides

When Meghan Markle was given the chance to guest-edit the September edition of British Vogue, the result was so woke it caused all the sides fighting the culture wars to start throwing bombs.

It’s no secret that the Duchess of Sussex has been suffering something of a backlash after her fairytale wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry last year, going from exotic national saviour to arrogant American interloper.

The Vogue stunt really brought out the extremists and rabid right-wing press.

Critics accuse her of being an arrogant self-promoter, while her supporters see her as a victim of racist-misogyny.

ICYMI asks, isn’t it just an actress messing around with a fashion mag?

