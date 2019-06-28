ICYMI: World leaders gather at G20 in Japan to achieve nothing together

Osaka in Japan has the dubious honour of hosting this year’s G20, that time of the year when in a rare show of solidarity, the world’s top global leaders gather to achieve absolutely nothing together.

The G20 used to be just for bankers and finance ministers, but after they contrived to collapse the global economy in 2008, national leaders started to show up as well, in order to reclaim their monopoly on creating global catastrophe.

And as always, keep an eye outside the meeting for the rampaging anarchists and environmentalists who add a splash of colour to the occasion.

Here’s ICYMI’s look at the G20.

