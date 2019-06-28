 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

ICYMI: World leaders gather at G20 in Japan to achieve nothing together

Published time: 28 Jun, 2019 08:16
Get short URL
ICYMI: World leaders gather at G20 in Japan to achieve nothing together
ICYMI
Osaka in Japan has the dubious honour of hosting this year’s G20, that time of the year when in a rare show of solidarity, the world’s top global leaders gather to achieve absolutely nothing together.

The G20 used to be just for bankers and finance ministers, but after they contrived to collapse the global economy in 2008, national leaders started to show up as well, in order to reclaim their monopoly on creating global catastrophe.

And as always, keep an eye outside the meeting for the rampaging anarchists and environmentalists who add a splash of colour to the occasion.

Here’s ICYMI’s look at the G20.

For more, follow #ICYMI on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies