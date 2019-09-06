 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI: Does democracy still work in Brexit Britain?

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 14:09
Boris Johson is a wannabe dictator, and Remainer MPs are anti-democratic traitors, the accusations have been flying in Britain where Brexit hysteria has taken hold of the nation’s politics.

The two sides of the Brexit argument are more polarised than ever, and the language they’re using to insult each other has more than a hint of no-holds barred social media extremism.Both camps have even gone as far as to accuse the other of abusing democracy itself!

So, ICYMI asks whether everyone just needs to calm down.

