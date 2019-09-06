ICYMI: Does democracy still work in Brexit Britain?

Boris Johson is a wannabe dictator, and Remainer MPs are anti-democratic traitors, the accusations have been flying in Britain where Brexit hysteria has taken hold of the nation’s politics.

The two sides of the Brexit argument are more polarised than ever, and the language they’re using to insult each other has more than a hint of no-holds barred social media extremism.Both camps have even gone as far as to accuse the other of abusing democracy itself!

So, ICYMI asks whether everyone just needs to calm down.

