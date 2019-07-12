ICYMI: Britain’s diplomatic leak shows honesty and international relations don’t mix

Britain’s former ambassador to Washington is looking for work, after an unfortunate leak made his honest opinions about the US president public.

Sir Kim Darroch described Donald Trump and his administration as, among other things, inept and clumsy. The public disclosure left it extremely hard to do his job of buttering up Trump and pretending the special relationship between the US and the UK is a real thing.

ICYMI concludes that truth and honesty have no place in global politics.

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.