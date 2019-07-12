 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI: Britain’s diplomatic leak shows honesty and international relations don’t mix

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 11:31
Britain’s former ambassador to Washington is looking for work, after an unfortunate leak made his honest opinions about the US president public.

Sir Kim Darroch described Donald Trump and his administration as, among other things, inept and clumsy. The public disclosure left it extremely hard to do his job of buttering up Trump and pretending the special relationship between the US and the UK is a real thing.

ICYMI concludes that truth and honesty have no place in global politics.

