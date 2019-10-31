ICYMI: Al-Baghdadi death - Not even killing the head of ISIS can win Trump any credit (VIDEO)

The one thing any US president can rely on, whatever is happening domestically, is that they’ll get at least some credit for overseeing the death of the world’s most wanted terrorist. Unless you’re Donald Trump.

When Trump stood before the nation and announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, you could see he was preparing to bask in the praise that was sure to come his way. However, if he thought he was going to get the kind of praise Barack Obama got following the death of Osama Bin Laden, then he had another thing coming.

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.