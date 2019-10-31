 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI: Al-Baghdadi death - Not even killing the head of ISIS can win Trump any credit (VIDEO)

31 Oct, 2019 14:37
The one thing any US president can rely on, whatever is happening domestically, is that they’ll get at least some credit for overseeing the death of the world’s most wanted terrorist. Unless you’re Donald Trump.

When Trump stood before the nation and announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, you could see he was preparing to bask in the praise that was sure to come his way. However, if he thought he was going to get the kind of praise Barack Obama got following the death of Osama Bin Laden, then he had another thing coming.

