ICYMI’s Review of 2019 – Part 1: A Brazilian for the Amazon forest and a comedian as president (VIDEO)

The first few months of 2019 saw Brazil elect a president that outraged liberals worldwide, while Ukrainians went in a very different direction and put a comedian in office. No Trump jokes here please.

Also making the news was a global religious icon going up in flames, while WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy and thrown straight into a British prison.

Here’s ICYMI’s review of 2019 – Part 1.

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.