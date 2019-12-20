ICYMI’s Review of 2019 – Part 1: A Brazilian for the Amazon forest and a comedian as president (VIDEO)
20 Dec, 2019 14:01
The first few months of 2019 saw Brazil elect a president that outraged liberals worldwide, while Ukrainians went in a very different direction and put a comedian in office. No Trump jokes here please.
Also making the news was a global religious icon going up in flames, while WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy and thrown straight into a British prison.
Here’s ICYMI’s review of 2019 – Part 1.
For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.