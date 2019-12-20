 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MPs pass Johnson’s EU withdrawal bill, paving way for January 31 Brexit
ICYMI’s Review of 2019 – Part 1: A Brazilian for the Amazon forest and a comedian as president (VIDEO)

20 Dec, 2019 14:01
ICYMI’s Review of 2019 – Part 1: A Brazilian for the Amazon forest and a comedian as president (VIDEO)
ICYMI
The first few months of 2019 saw Brazil elect a president that outraged liberals worldwide, while Ukrainians went in a very different direction and put a comedian in office. No Trump jokes here please.

Also making the news was a global religious icon going up in flames, while WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy and thrown straight into a British prison.

Here’s ICYMI’s review of 2019 – Part 1.

