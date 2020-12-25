 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HUMAN REMAINS found near RV explosion in Nashville – reports
HomeUSA News

Flights grounded, 911 services down amid widespread communications outages after blast damages AT&T building in Nashville

25 Dec, 2020 22:05
Get short URL
Flights grounded, 911 services down amid widespread communications outages after blast damages AT&T building in Nashville
Debris litters the road near the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. December 25, 2020 ©  Elliott Anderson / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS
AT&T has confirmed that one of its facilities was damaged in what authorities call an “intentional” blast in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, amid reports of mass communications outages and 911 services down across multiple states.

The telecom giant declined to say how widespread outages were, but confirmed that one of its buildings, housing telephone exchange network equipment, was “affected” by the explosion, causing “some” service interruptions.

“We are in contact with law enforcement & working as quickly as possible to restore service for some customers in Nashville & surrounding areas. This is due to damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning,” the company said on Twitter.

Also on rt.com ‘This area must be evacuated now’: CCTV VIDEO of Nashville explosion captures chilling audio WARNING before devastating blast

Multiple law enforcement agencies across Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama reported their 911 systems were down following the blast, including Murfreesboro, Knox County, Muscle Shoals, and Madison County, according to local media.

The telecommunications issues in the aftermath of the blast also forced the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily halt flights out of Nashville International Airport.

While police said the blast was clearly “intentional,” it remains unclear whether it specifically targeted the AT&T infrastructure. Besides damaging one of the company’s tech facilities, the explosion also happened just about a block away from AT&T tower Nashville, colloquially known as the Batman Building.

The explosion rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, around 6:30am local time. The blast was apparently preceded by a chilling pre-recorded message through loudspeaker that counted down to zero, while warning anyone in earshot to “evacuate now.”

Also on rt.com Nashville explosion was ‘an intentional act’ – police

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies