Fast food emergency: Australian police catch man breaching Covid-19 quarantine to go to McDonald’s (VIDEO)

Insatiable hunger for fast food landed an Australian man in hot water after police caught him breaking the coronavirus quarantine rules when he tried to visit a McDonald’s while ordered to stay at home.

Footage of the incident was released by Queensland Police, which urged others to closely follow quarantine orders from the authorities. The video shows the 34-year-old man being approached by multiple police officers as he sits in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot.

The man had been ordered to get a coronavirus test and stay at home until the results come back. However, he defied the restrictions to grab some fast food, which is not deemed a valid excuse.

“You’re given a direction to stay home it is very clear that you are not to leave your address unless for medical treatment, medical services or an emergency situation,” one of the officers told the man. “Coming to McDonald’s is definitely not one of those.”

The little trip turned out to be rather expensive for the man – after the incident, he was placed in government-provided accommodation and forced to foot the bill for it.

Australia has implemented some of the strictest coronavirus measures, severely restricting both domestic and foreign travel, as well as repeatedly placing large areas in lockdown over just a handful of cases.

So far, the country of 26 million has registered over 28,000 coronavirus patients, with more than 900 deaths. The figures are significantly lower than those of the worst-affected nations that have seen millions of cases and tens of thousands of deaths.

