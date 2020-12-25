 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nashville explosion was ‘an intentional act’ – police

25 Dec, 2020 15:19
A vehicle burns near the site of an explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, December 25, 2020 © Reuters / Andrew Nelles
Police in Nashville, Tennessee believe that a massive Christmas morning explosion in the city “was an intentional act.” The blast destroyed buildings and vehicles, and filled downtown Nashville with smoke and fire.

The explosion occurred at around 6:30am local time near Second Avenue, according to city police. It is believed to have emanated from an RV or similar vehicle. Bomb disposal units soon arrived on the scene, and as police and federal agents began an investigation, a police spokesman told reporters that the blast “was an intentional act.”

Three people were transported to hospital following the explosion, but none of their injuries have been reported as critical.

However, the blast devastated a large stretch of Second Avenue, destroying the facades of buildings, smashing windows, setting vehicles on fire, and spewing thick black smoke into the air.

Firefighters have asked the public to stay at least two blocks from the blast site as a precaution in the event of further explosions. Around 30 people have reportedly been evacuated.

