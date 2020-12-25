‘This area must be evacuated now’: CCTV VIDEO of Nashville explosion captures chilling audio WARNING before devastating blast

Video footage has emerged showing the exact moment an RV exploded in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The blast was apparently preceded by a pre-recorded warning, urging bystanders to evacuate.

The explosion occurred at around 6:30am local time near Second Avenue, according to city police, who responded to a ‘shots fired’ call in the area and saw an RV they considered suspicious. As a bomb squad arrived on the scene, the vehicle exploded, in what police described as an “intentional act.”

Witnesses told local media that an audio message played from a loudspeaker on the RV prior to the explosion. A woman’s voice supposedly counted down to zero, while warning anyone in earshot to “evacuate now.”

Video footage has since emerged in which the chilling warning can clearly be heard. The footage also captured the exact moment the RV exploded, and the devastation the blast left behind afterwards.

Police told local media that they are investigating reports of the recording.

Further confounding the situation is the fact that police were nearby at the time of the blast, and had been responding to a call about gunshots in the area. Officers and federal agents are currently investigating the incident, and President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation.

Mercifully, the blast only injured three people, according to the latest reports. The three were brought to hospital, but none of their injuries were reported as critical.

Buildings along Second Avenue were seriously damaged, however, and fire crews remain on the scene, clearing the street of wreckage and debris.

Footage from the scene on 2nd Ave North as multiple agencies continue to work and investigate an explosion from earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/5g40RhwNNl — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

