 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘This area must be evacuated now’: CCTV VIDEO of Nashville explosion captures chilling audio WARNING before devastating blast

25 Dec, 2020 17:57
Get short URL
‘This area must be evacuated now’: CCTV VIDEO of Nashville explosion captures chilling audio WARNING before devastating blast
©  YouTube / S McG / Screenshot
Video footage has emerged showing the exact moment an RV exploded in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The blast was apparently preceded by a pre-recorded warning, urging bystanders to evacuate.

The explosion occurred at around 6:30am local time near Second Avenue, according to city police, who responded to a ‘shots fired’ call in the area and saw an RV they considered suspicious. As a bomb squad arrived on the scene, the vehicle exploded, in what police described as an “intentional act.”

Also on rt.com Huge explosion wakens Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning (VIDEOS)

Witnesses told local media that an audio message played from a loudspeaker on the RV prior to the explosion. A woman’s voice supposedly counted down to zero, while warning anyone in earshot to “evacuate now.”

Video footage has since emerged in which the chilling warning can clearly be heard. The footage also captured the exact moment the RV exploded, and the devastation the blast left behind afterwards.

Police told local media that they are investigating reports of the recording.

Further confounding the situation is the fact that police were nearby at the time of the blast, and had been responding to a call about gunshots in the area. Officers and federal agents are currently investigating the incident, and President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation.

‘This area must be evacuated now’: CCTV VIDEO of Nashville explosion captures chilling audio WARNING before devastating blast
©  Twitter / Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD)

Mercifully, the blast only injured three people, according to the latest reports. The three were brought to hospital, but none of their injuries were reported as critical.

RT
©  Twitter / Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD)

Buildings along Second Avenue were seriously damaged, however, and fire crews remain on the scene, clearing the street of wreckage and debris.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies