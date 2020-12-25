Huge explosion wakens Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning (VIDEOS)

A large blast rocked Nashville, Tennessee early on Christmas morning, with footage of billowing black smoke and destruction spreading on social media.

The explosion occurred at around 6:30am local time near Second Avenue, according to city police. A parked RV exploded, the city’s Office of Emergency Management told local media.

Nashville PD has concluded that the explosion “appears to have been an intentional act.”

An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Three people have reportedly been hospitalized with injuries, while around 30 have been evacuated.

Video of the explosion in downtown #Nashville. Via Buck McCoy Facebook https://t.co/UmUcrMUrwHpic.twitter.com/wwyODUnM4m — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 25, 2020

Footage uploaded to social media in the wake of the incident appears to show the aftermath of the explosion.

It depicts destroyed property, damaged buildings, and several cars that caught fire on the street.

You think maybe channels 4, 5 and 17 should be covering something has blown out 2nd Ave?RT @RyanEGraney: Oh my god! This video from downtown #Nashville of the explosion!!! This is from Buck McCoy on Facebook! pic.twitter.com/Dk5gAgln3C — Mark Winslow (@WinstonUK) December 25, 2020

Thick black clouds of smoke have been rising from the blast site, which can be seen from around the city.

2nd Ave N in Nashville TN , stay away from downtown pic.twitter.com/DtMCw9qWSi — Grammy Nominated Boyfriend (@ABEastwood_) December 25, 2020

Nashville police and fire department are currently on site, combatting the flames and assessing the situation.

Local authorities are launching an investigation, while the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are also looking into the incident. An earlier report by the OEM suggested it might have been an accident.

