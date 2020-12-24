Gliding around the world in your own solar-powered airship… Keiser Report explores the future of air travel

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert spend Christmas Eve with Abe Cambridge of The Sun Exchange. They discuss the solarpunk ethos of a decentralized, peer-to-peer, anti-fragile energy grid.

The future of aviation doesn’t necessarily involve existing aircraft, Cambridge says.

“It could be in the form of a blimp that has hydroponic systems on board, so you could naturally grow your own food in the air while also cleaning the air,” he explains. “And you can live on it.”

“I don’t really see a reason why we should move from one continent to another in a matter of hours in discomfort and noise when you can take a couple of days to get from one country to another in silence with amazing views,” he says.

There could be bars and gyms on board, and an internet connection so you can check your bitcoin price from the sky.

Cambridge says that’s a “real future that we want to see” rather than “chasing to get back into narrow dry environments.”

“And that’s what we can achieve by putting the value that we are creating in the world to technologies that we want to see,” he says.

