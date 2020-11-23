‘KrakenOnSteroids’: Sydney Powell says she ‘understands’ Trump’s lawyers distancing from her, vows to fight on

Sidney Powell, one of the most vocal legal voices championing Trump’s campaign allegations of large-scale election fraud, has said she continues to stand by her claims after the president’s legal team seemingly distanced from her.

“I understand today’s press release. I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon,” Powell told CBS News in a statement on Sunday, hours after the Trump campaign clarified she was not a part of the legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani.

“The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic,” Powell added, adding #KrakenOnSteroids hashtag to the message.

Powell, best known for representing former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, has signalled on multiple occasions that she plans to build her legal case around the claim that Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic voting software were rigged to change votes cast during the presidential elections. She claimed that the both companies were linked to each other, as well as to Venezuela, China and billionaire Democratic donor George Soros.

Powell featured heavily at the Trump team press conference on Thursday. Standing alongside another Trump’s campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis and Giuliani, she alleged that the software and machines were used to “inject” votes for Biden and delete Trump votes.

While Powell has promised to include the evidence backing up her allegations in the lawsuit, yet to be filed, some commentators, including conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson have been growing increasingly impatient, demanding she produce the proof to the media without delay.

In the days leading up to the statement from the Trump’s legal team on her credentials, Carlson has repeatedly taken aim at Powell for not appearing on his show, and claimed that “other members”of Trump’s legal team lack any firsthand knowledge of the compelling evidence Powell has been touting.

In an interview to Fox News’ Lou Dobbs Tonight show on November 13, Powell promised that she would “release the Kraken” while referring to the explosive evidence she said she was in possession of. “Kraken” is the name of a gigantic sea monster from the Scandinavian folklore, made popular by the 2010 remake of ‘Clash of the Titans’ movie.

