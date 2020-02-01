 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Where’s Greta when you need her? NASA witnesses dramatic polar ice COLLAPSE on Mars

1 Feb, 2020 15:23
Get short URL
Where’s Greta when you need her? NASA witnesses dramatic polar ice COLLAPSE on Mars
NASA captured an enormous ice collapse at Mars' north pole. © NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems
Climactic footage of Arctic ice plummeting into the sea has routinely shocked viewers in recent years. However, the phenomenon appears not to be confined to Earth, as NASA has captured evidence of Mars’ polar ice cap collapsing.

The US space agency’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been spinning around the Red Planet since 2006. Its vantage point hundreds of kilometers above the surface allows it to witness dramatic natural processes unfolding below.

Remarkable, freshly released images show a radical landscape change at the planet’s north pole, following a polar ice cap collapse.

The orbiter’s HiRise camera team created a striking before-and-after GIF showing a “field of ice blocks” that were left behind in the wake of the stunning planetary redecorating.

“The steep edge of the north polar cap is falling apart,” planetary geologist Alfred McEwen explained. “This animation shows where a section of the slope at right has collapsed since three Mars years ago and deposited a field of ice blocks.”

A Mars year lasts almost 1.88 Earth-years, so the original image was snapped over 5.5 years ago. The orbiter captured the second image on December 25, 2019 and released the powerful comparison on Friday.

Equipped with one of the largest and most powerful cameras ever sent into space, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has sent back 371 terabits of data on Mars’ alien surface.

Also on rt.com Gorge-us! Stunning Mars canyon IMAGES hint at ancient life-supporting environment

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies