‘I'm an old guy, vote for someone else’: Biden's latest gaffes include odd sales pitch to voter & head-scratching demands for VP

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s odd strategy for winning over voters continues as video of him scolding one goes viral, and recent comments about his age raises alarm.

Though Biden continues to poll at the top of the Democrats fighting for their party’s presidential nomination – a Wednesday Monmouth University poll has him at the top of the heap with 23 percent in Iowa – the former vice president is continuing his confrontational style with voters when challenged, and he can’t seem to quit making odd statements, such as recently saying he has two requirements for a potential running mate.

“One, is capable of being president, because I’m an old guy,” the 77-year-old Biden told a crowd of voters on Tuesday about his standards for a vice president. He then tried backing off the joke by convincing everyone he’s in “good shape.”

“No, I’m serious. Look, thank God I’m in great health, I work out, no I’m serious, you know I work out every morning. I’m in good shape,” he said.

.@JoeBiden: "Whomever I pick” for VP, must “be capable of being president, because I’m an old guy — no I’m serious!” pic.twitter.com/WGnGkNnghI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2020

Biden has been pandering in rather obvious ways recently when discussing his potential vice president selection. During the same campaign stop where he called himself an “old guy” – he’ll be turning 78 this year – Biden said he has “at least eight women, at least four or five people of color” that he thinks are qualified to be his running mate.

At another campaign stop in Iowa where candidates are making their final push for the upcoming primaries, Biden said he’d consider making Michelle Obama his vice president.

“I sure would like Michelle [Obama] to be the vice president,” he said after being asked about giving the Obamas positions in his administration. Biden also said he’d like to appoint former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court, but he doesn’t think his former running mate would take the job.

Adding to his long list of gaffes on the campaign trail is a video going viral from Tuesday afternoon in Iowa of Biden getting testy with a potential supporter – not the first time that’s happened.

The voter was questioning Biden about his climate policies when Biden got frustrated and simply said, “Go vote for someone else.”

“You’re not going to vote for me in the primary?” Biden then asked as he poked the man’s chest.

“I’m going to vote for you in the general if you treat me right,” the man replied.

“Well, I’m not,” Biden said.

The two continue to argue as Biden’s staffers try to move the man along.

Joe "Go Vote For Someone Else" Biden. Bold strategy. pic.twitter.com/6Bb7kE5QZQ — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 28, 2020

The video finds Biden being called a “rude jerk” for his abrasive style with a voter.

“SHOCKER: @JoeBiden is a rude jerk who wants you to vote for somebody else,” ‘Justified’ actor Nick Searcy tweeted.

SHOCKER: @JoeBiden is a rude jerk who wants you to vote for somebody else. https://t.co/7XKJ4sfnLl — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 29, 2020

“Biden’s response to voters pressing him on literally anything is ‘go vote for someone else then!’ helluva standard to set,” tweeted writer Katherine Krueger.

Biden’s response to voters pressing him on literally anything is ‘go vote for someone else then!’ helluva standard to set https://t.co/EAHfSiX676 — Katherine Krueger (@kath_krueger) January 28, 2020

“Pathological. Biden keeps getting super-crabby and handsy with voters who ask him reasonable questions, then tells them to vote for someone else. Done. You got it, Joe,” added actor and writer Bill Corbett.

Pathological. Biden keeps getting super-crabby and handsy with voters who ask him reasonable questions, then tells them to vote for someone else.Done. You got it, Joe. https://t.co/yOC7hfOwxn — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) January 28, 2020

is "go vote for someone else" the official biden campaign slogan at this point — Current Affairs (@curaffairs) January 29, 2020

Biden 2020: Vote For Someone Else pic.twitter.com/WByzVP0THB — maura quint (@behindyourback) January 28, 2020

imagine joe biden being crossexamined by senate republicans when he can't even speak coherently after 30 mins and tells people to go vote for someone else after even the lightest policy questions. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 28, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!