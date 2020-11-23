Trump's legal team distances itself from Sidney Powell after she suggests that Georgia's GOP governor conspired to help Biden win

Donald Trump's top lawyers disavowed Sidney Powell just three days after she joined them at a presser to help outline the president's election-fraud allegations and hours after she lobbed fraud allegations at Georgia's governor.

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," senior Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said on Sunday in a joint statement. "She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity."

Giuliani and Ellis gave no explanation for the statement. Trump last week named Powell, a former federal prosecutor, among the five well known lawyers who would lead his legal team in challenging the results of this month's presidential election.

Powell was among three featured speakers when the Trump legal team held a press conference on Thursday to give an overview of its election-fraud cases in key states that the president apparently lost to Democrat rival Joe Biden.

Also on rt.com ‘I’m going to RELEASE THE KRAKEN’: Michael Flynn’s attorney vows to expose Dem collusion behind prominent voting machine firm

Powell focused largely on accusations that Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic election software were fraudulently manipulated to award thousands of fake votes to Biden. Her allegations went deeper, involving allies of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez owning Dominion and having ties to Democrat billionaire donor George Soros.

But by Thursday night, Powell's story was being challenged by a conservative media superstar, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who said she had brushed off multiple requests to provide evidence of the Dominion-Smartmatic scheme for his show. She also was invited to be interviewed on his show, but "when we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her," Carlson said.

Also on rt.com Doubling down: Tucker claims other Trump legal team members yet to see evidence on rigged election software from Sidney Powell

Powell responded by saying she told Carlson not to contact her again because he was "very insulting, demanding and rude." She also provided him with an affidavit and referred him to a witness who could help him understand her statistical evidence. Carlson followed up the next night, saying he had heard from Trump sources, including other members of the president's legal team, who said that they hadn't seen Powell's evidence firsthand.

If Powell's allegations in the press conference seemed a little wild, her interview Saturday night with conservative news outlet Newsmax took the case to another level. She accused Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, and the state's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, of receiving financial benefits to help Biden win the state's 16 electoral votes.

Powell said Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp is 'in on the Dominion scam.' Accused Kemp and GA Secretary of State of accepting financial benefits in conspiracy to defeat Trump. Evidence? 'I can't give you any more details.,' she said. From @newsmax 2/2 End. https://t.co/OAzEckDLzVpic.twitter.com/a3XWv4OJf5 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 22, 2020

"Georgia's probably going to be the first state I'm gonna blow up," Powell said of her planned fraud cases. "And Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state need to go with it because they're in on the Dominion scam." She added that her Georgia lawsuit, which she hopes to file this week, "will be Biblical."

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!