Trump lawyer Sidney Powell hits back at ‘rude’ Tucker Carlson: says she offered affidavit & witness on voter fraud

Following Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasting her for not appearing on his program to discuss voter fraud allegations, Donald Trump’s lawyer Sidney Powell has claimed she offered evidence, but was turned down.

Powell shot back at Carlson during a Friday interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Carlson claimed on Thursday evening that Powell “got angry” with her and repeatedly refused to appear on his program to lay out evidence of voter fraud, including accusations voting machines and software were manipulated to change votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

“No, I didn’t get angry with the request to provide evidence,” Powell said, going on to claim that she had offered the evidence Carlson was requesting.

“In fact, I sent an affidavit to Tucker that I had not even attached to a pleading yet to help him understand the situation, and I offered him another witness who could explain the mathematics and the statistical evidence far better than I can. I’m not really a numbers person,” she said.

Powell accused Carlson of being “insulting, demanding, and rude” and she asked that he not contact her again “in those terms.”

Carlson claimed his show had also contacted “people in positions of authority in the Trump campaign” who claimed Powell had not provided them with evidence either.

The Fox News host’s criticism of Powell followed a Thursday press conference that included members of the president’s legal team, including Powell and Rudy Giuliani. The lawyers claimed numerous witness statements provided evidence of voter fraud, including thousands of fraudulent ballots being counted in favor of Biden.

One of the more explosive claims is that voting software, primarily Dominion Voting Systems, could have been used to actually change votes. Powell cited “spikes” in the vote count following election night that suggested outside interference. Dominion has denied these allegations.

“In terms of the level of corruption we are looking at here, we have no idea how many Republican or Democratic candidates … paid to have the system rigged to work for them,” she said.

Powell encouraged media figures like Carlson “to review all the materials we have provided so far and conduct their own investigations.”

Carlson’s segment earned him plenty of pushback from the president’s more loyal supporters, who have insisted his claims of winning the election in a landslide are true.

Why didn't @tuckerCarlson try to get someone from Dominion on nhis show instead of shaming @SidneyPowell1 for not coming on and implying that she had nothing? — President-elect Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 20, 2020

Why in the hell would @SidneyPowell1 go on Tucker’s show with her evidence?Evidence is for a courtroom..... not a talk show. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 20, 2020

I’m more concerned about @SidneyPowell1 & her legal team getting this right than I am @TuckerCarlson’s feelings right now.What about y’all? — Pres. Elect Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) November 20, 2020

