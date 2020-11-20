No Kraken on Tuck’s: Team Trump’s Powell tells Fox host to do ‘own investigation’ when asked for evidence of tabulation tampering

Fox host Tuck Carlson lashed out at attorney Sidney Powell, after having failed to get her on air to back her claims about vote tabulating software manipulation.

Among the many theories supported by those who think the presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump, there is one involving Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic voting software.

Powell, best known for representing former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, on several occasions claimed that the firms were linked to each other as well as Trump adversaries, including Venezuela, China and billionaire donor George Soros. The algorithms had been used to change votes cast during the presidential election, she said citing statistical anomalies. While talking on Fox News’ Lou Dobbs Tonight show last week, the lawyer promised to ‘release the Kraken’ – meaning to show facts – using a catchphrase from the movie ‘Clash of the Titans.’

Also on rt.com Trump lawyers allege ‘MASSIVE’ election fraud, point to sworn statements & efforts to threaten and silence them (VIDEO)

During his Thursday segment, Carlson said Powell had repeatedly rejected invitations to come on his program and lay out the evidence of the alleged tabulation fraud, which he described as potentially being “the single greatest crime in American history.”

Tucker Carlson calls out Sidney Powell, saying he asked her for evidence to support her election fraud claims, but "she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page." "When we kept pressing she got angry and told us to stop contacting her." pic.twitter.com/IOlOdhp6MJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 20, 2020

“We would’ve given her the whole hour; we would’ve given her the entire week actually and listened quietly the whole time with rapt attention – that’s a big story,” he said.

Powell responded by suggesting that Carlson “missed the news conference” referring to an event where she and Rudi Giuliani made their case for challenging the results of the election.

In response to this @TuckerCarlson segment tonight, @SidneyPowell1 Powell tells me “Apparently Mr. Carlson missed the news conference today. I would continue to encourage him and all journalists to review all the materials we have provided so far... https://t.co/9FHZo8B7wMpic.twitter.com/0yY4Rvze0i — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) November 20, 2020

Carlson’s section was about the conference and how many Biden-friendly media outlets simply dismissed it as a “clown show” instead of looking into the merits of their claims.

“I would continue to encourage him and all journalists to review all the materials we have provided so far and conduct their own investigations,” Powell said, adding that her priority was “collecting evidence and preparing the case.”

On her Twitter feed Powell also reposted a remark branding Carlson’s invitation as a “Fox Globalist directed temper tantrum”.

Both Dominion and Smartmatic denied having any ownership connections between them or sharing technology with each other.

Also on rt.com Running hair dye, ‘My Cousin Vinny’: liberals focus on everything BUT voter fraud allegations at Giuliani press conference

Like this story? Share it with a friend!