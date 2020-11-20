 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Numbers don’t lie’: Georgia secretary of state delivers bad news to Trump after recount, as state called for Biden

20 Nov, 2020 15:07
©  REUTERS/Brandon Bell/File Photo
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has confirmed that President Donald Trump failed to win the state’s 16 electoral votes, despite a manual recount.

“Like other Republicans. I’m disappointed, our candidate didn’t win Georgia’s electoral votes,” Raffensperger said on Friday. 

He added that he trusts that the vote count in Georgia is “correct.” 

“I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct,” he said.

“Close elections,” Raffensperger said, “sow distrust” because “people feel their side was cheated.” Biden won Georgia by just over 12,000 votes, according to the official recount.

The state’s results put 306 Electoral College votes in Biden’s favor, compared to the president’s 232. The secretary of state revealed the vote in Georgia will be certified today.

Raffensperger’s announcement dropped hours after the Associated Press officially called Georgia in Biden’s favor, a move the Trump campaign slammed in a public statement from senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis, who claimed the state recounted illegal ballots in their audit.

“This so-called hand recount went exactly as we expected because Georgia simply recounted all of the illegal ballots that had been included in the total,” she said.

President Trump has claimed he would have won in Georgia if not for voter fraud. Thousands of new votes were found in the recount, but they did not sway the outcome in his favor. Trump previously tweeted he did not have faith in Georgia’s recount and slammed it as a “joke.”

Biden’s victory in Georgia marks the first time a Democrat presidential candidate has won the state since 1992. 

President Trump continues to refuse to concede the race to Biden, claiming voter fraud occurred in multiple states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. 

The president’s lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, presented their case for fraud during a Thursday press conference, citing numerous allegations, including Republican poll watchers not being allowed to properly observe counting, that Trump ballots were dumped, and thousands more fraudulent ballots were counted. 

