‘Numbers don’t lie’: Georgia secretary of state delivers bad news to Trump after recount, as state called for Biden

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has confirmed that President Donald Trump failed to win the state’s 16 electoral votes, despite a manual recount.

“Like other Republicans. I’m disappointed, our candidate didn’t win Georgia’s electoral votes,” Raffensperger said on Friday.

He added that he trusts that the vote count in Georgia is “correct.”

“I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct,” he said.

GA Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger confirms Biden has won Georgia: "I'm a passionate conservative, and as I've said before, I'm a proud Trump supporter ... Like other Republicans, I'm disappointed our candidate didn't win Georgia's electoral votes.""Numbers don't lie." pic.twitter.com/eoakDegn1L — The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020

“Close elections,” Raffensperger said, “sow distrust” because “people feel their side was cheated.” Biden won Georgia by just over 12,000 votes, according to the official recount.

The state’s results put 306 Electoral College votes in Biden’s favor, compared to the president’s 232. The secretary of state revealed the vote in Georgia will be certified today.

Raffensperger’s announcement dropped hours after the Associated Press officially called Georgia in Biden’s favor, a move the Trump campaign slammed in a public statement from senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis, who claimed the state recounted illegal ballots in their audit.

“This so-called hand recount went exactly as we expected because Georgia simply recounted all of the illegal ballots that had been included in the total,” she said.

President Trump has claimed he would have won in Georgia if not for voter fraud. Thousands of new votes were found in the recount, but they did not sway the outcome in his favor. Trump previously tweeted he did not have faith in Georgia’s recount and slammed it as a “joke.”

The Georgia recount is a joke and is being done UNDER PROTEST. Even though thousands of fraudulent votes have been found, the real number is in matching signatures. Governor must open up the unconstitutional Consent Decree and call in the Legislature! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Biden’s victory in Georgia marks the first time a Democrat presidential candidate has won the state since 1992.

President Trump continues to refuse to concede the race to Biden, claiming voter fraud occurred in multiple states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

The president’s lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, presented their case for fraud during a Thursday press conference, citing numerous allegations, including Republican poll watchers not being allowed to properly observe counting, that Trump ballots were dumped, and thousands more fraudulent ballots were counted.

