Doubling down: Tucker claims other Trump’s legal team members yet to see evidence on rigged election software from Sidney Powell

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has again raised questions about Donald Trump’s lawyer Sidney Powell, who’s declined to publicize evidence of voter fraud, after she ripped him for being rude with his pleas to appear on the show.

A day after Carlson sparked a ruckus on social media for taking a dig at Powell for not sharing the evidence of alleged voting fraud with his program, the Fox News star claimed “over the last 24 hours” he’s “heard from a lot of people, including from people in the White House and people close to the President” about his segment, and that none of them appears to have seen the evidence firsthand.

Like us, they concluded this election was not fair. Like us they are willing to believe any explanation for what happened. Like us they have not seen a single piece of evidence showing that the software changed votes

Carlson noted that among the president’s associates his show reached out to were other members of Trump's legal team, who also were apparently unaware of the evidence.

“And by they we’re including other members of Donald Trump’s own legal team – they haven’t seen Powell's evidence either. Nor testimony from employees inside the software companies, nor damning internal documents, nor copies of the software itself,” Carlson said in an “update” on his beef with Powell.

The host didn’t disclose exactly who he had spoken to about the allegations, noting, however, that if Powell indeed proves them all in a court of law within the next few weeks, as she has promised, “no one would be more grateful” than himself.

The thinly-veiled swipe at Powell comes as she fired back at the hugely popular conseravtive stalwart for seemingly doubting that she was in possession of the said evidence during his show on Thursday.

In a Friday interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, Powell said that while she refused to feature on Carlson’s show, she offered an affidavit she has yet to attach to a lawsuit to be filed and suggested Carlson speaks with “another witness” who was ready to explain the math behind her claims.

Carlson’s treatment of Powell has spawned criticism from most loyal Trump supporters, who accused the host for undermining the president’s entire case and “shaming” Powell for refusing his invitation.

The controversy stems from the allegations Powell made on several occasions, that Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic voting software were linked to each other, as well as to America’s foreign adversaries such as Venezuela and China, and billionaire Democratic donor George Soros. Powell, best known for representing Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, claimed that the vote counting machines were tampered with to change votes from Trump to Biden, referring to “spikes” in votes for the Democratic challenger in battleground states.

Both Dominion and Smartmatic have denied any links between themselves, as well as claims that they share technology.

