Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for Covid-19, VP isn’t infected - spokesman

Marc Short, who is known as VP Mike Pence’s closest aide, has been infected with the coronavirus, Pence’s spokesman has confirmed, adding that VP's own test came back negative and that he was not planning to halt his campaign.

"Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health,” Pence’s spokesman Devin O’Malley reported Saturday evening as he confirmed that Pence's right hand, Short, contracted the virus.

Pence is not expected to cancel any of his scheduled events in light of his top aide’s illness, O’Malley noted, adding that the VP “will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

The decision for Pence to continue his public engagements was made “in consultation with the White House Medical Unit,” the spokesman said.

Short, who served as Director for Legislative Affairs in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2018 and, since March 2019, has been Pence’s chief of staff, is considered to be a “close contact” to the Vice President.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s guidelines for “critical infrastructure workers” who have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus, state that such workers might go on with their duties as long as they don’t display any symptoms, are under regular monitoring and “wear a mask at all times while in the workplace for 14 days after last exposure.”

