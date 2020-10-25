 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for Covid-19, VP isn’t infected - spokesman

25 Oct, 2020 03:08
Get short URL
Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for Covid-19, VP isn’t infected - spokesman
FILE PHOTO: Chief of Staff to the U.S. Vice President Marc Short with his wife, Kristen Short © REUTERS/Erin Scott
Marc Short, who is known as VP Mike Pence’s closest aide, has been infected with the coronavirus, Pence’s spokesman has confirmed, adding that VP's own test came back negative and that he was not planning to halt his campaign.

"Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health,” Pence’s spokesman Devin O’Malley reported Saturday evening as he confirmed that Pence's right hand, Short, contracted the virus.

Pence is not expected to cancel any of his scheduled events in light of his top aide’s illness, O’Malley noted, adding that the VP  “will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

The decision for Pence to continue his public engagements was made “in consultation with the White House Medical Unit,” the spokesman said.

Short, who served as Director for Legislative Affairs in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2018 and, since March 2019, has been Pence’s chief of staff, is considered to be a “close contact” to the Vice President.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s guidelines for “critical infrastructure workers” who have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus, state that such workers might go on with their duties as long as they don’t display any symptoms, are under regular monitoring and “wear a mask at all times while in the workplace for 14 days after last exposure.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies