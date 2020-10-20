Melania Trump cancels campaign event with Donald over ‘lingering cough’ following Covid diagnosis

The return of Melania Trump to the US campaign trail has been delayed, with the first lady cancelling her trip to Pennsylvania with her husband due to an ongoing cough, as she continues to recover from her Covid-19 infection.

Melania will not now travel together with President Donald Trump on Tuesday night “out of abundance of caution,” said Stephanie Grisham, her chief of staff.

The first lady “continues to feel better every day following her recovery from Covid-19,” Grisham added, but she said her “lingering cough” remained an issue.

The campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania was expected to be Melania’s first public appearance since she was diagnosed with Covid-19 in early October along with her husband and several other White House officials.

The 50-year-old is still scheduled to attend Trump’s presidential debate with Joe Biden on Thursday.

