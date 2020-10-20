 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Melania Trump cancels campaign event with Donald over ‘lingering cough’ following Covid diagnosis

20 Oct, 2020 17:57
US first lady Melania Trump arrives to the first 2020 presidential campaign debate between Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
The return of Melania Trump to the US campaign trail has been delayed, with the first lady cancelling her trip to Pennsylvania with her husband due to an ongoing cough, as she continues to recover from her Covid-19 infection.

Melania will not now travel together with President Donald Trump on Tuesday night “out of abundance of caution,” said Stephanie Grisham, her chief of staff.

The first lady “continues to feel better every day following her recovery from Covid-19,” Grisham added, but she said her “lingering cough” remained an issue. 

The campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania was expected to be Melania’s first public appearance since she was diagnosed with Covid-19 in early October along with her husband and several other White House officials.

The 50-year-old is still scheduled to attend Trump’s presidential debate with Joe Biden on Thursday.

