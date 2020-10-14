Melania Trump reveals son Barron tested positive for Covid-19 but had ‘no symptoms’

US President Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son Barron also tested positive for Covid-19 at one point but experienced no symptoms, First Lady Melania Trump has revealed, in a statement chronicling her experience with the coronavirus.

The president and his wife both tested positive late on October 1, but Barron was said to have tested negative at the time. He returned a positive test at some point after that, Melania Trump revealed on Wednesday.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” and has since tested negative, the first lady said.

While Barron Trump’s initial negative test was reported, there had been no further information on his health until his mother's revelation on Wednesday.

Describing her own experience with Covid-19, Melania Trump said her diagnosis “came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after.”

I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time.

Donald Trump spent the weekend after his diagnosis at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, where he was treated with experimental antibodies and a cocktail of medication. The first lady stayed at the White House and “chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food.“

Trump was discharged from hospital on October 5, and returned to the campaign trail this week, with clearance from his doctors. The first lady said she was looking forward to resuming her duties soon as well.

