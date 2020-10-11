 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Twitter slaps ‘potentially harmful information’ warning on Trump tweet claiming he’s ‘immune’ to Covid-19

11 Oct, 2020 20:49
©  REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo
Twitter has flagged a tweet from President Donald Trump for “spreading misleading or potentially harmful information.” In it, he declares himself “immune” to the virus and incapable of spreading it to others.

“A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!” Trump tweeted on Sunday, shortly after a Fox News interview in which he announced the same thing multiple times.

©  @realDonaldTrump

Twitter later flagged the tweet and added a disclaimer, but left it published because it “may be in the public’s interest” for it to remain accessible.

The president’s physician announced on Saturday that Trump is no longer at risk of transmitting the virus to others. Critics have questioned when his last Covid-19 test was, though, since he was released from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday.

The science behind being immune to the virus after recovering is not clear. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reported no person has gotten reinfected with the virus within three months of an initial recovery. This does not mean they cannot later be reinfected, however, and “additional research is ongoing.”

Some studies have suggested, though, that many who are infected with Covid-19 are likely to develop antibodies against the virus. 

In his Fox interview on Sunday, Trump did acknowledge that he does not know for how long he may be “immune” to Covid-19.

“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time,” he said. “It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows, but I’m immune.”

The president is already set to hit the campaign trail again, with an in-person event scheduled for Monday in Sanford, Florida. 

