WATCH traditionalist AMISH people protest in Minneapolis... peacefully, of course

30 May, 2020 11:29
© Twitter / @NedWhat
Outrage over the death of George Floyd while in police custody has apparently even spread to the Amish community. A group belonging to the pacifist, traditionalist church was spotted singing and holding signs in Minneapolis.

Protesters who marched across the city’s Stone Arch Bridge on Friday afternoon were greeted by a small group of modestly dressed Amish, some of them holding placards reading “Justice for George Floyd,”“Thou shall not kill any man,” and “I can’t breathe.”

Standing near the bridge’s railing, the group serenaded demonstrators – eliciting claps (and a few rude laughs) from those who passed by.

At the time this article was published, the short video of their performance had racked up almost four million views on Twitter, with many people applauding them for showing what non-violent protest should look like.

The Amish are a sect of the Mennonites and are known for their simple living, modest dress and pacifism. Their rejection of modern technology means that they are often insulated from the troubles of the plugged-in world.

