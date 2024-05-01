Fight erupts in Georgian parliament (VIDEO)

A new bill targeting NGOs has sparked mass protests and drawn the ire of opposition lawmakers

Georgian lawmakers came to blows at the parliament on Wednesday ahead of a plenary session where the fate of a controversial “foreign agents” bill that sparked violent protests will be decided.

The legislation, officially known as the bill ‘On the Transparency of Foreign Influence,’ is a new version of a similar bill proposed by the country’s ruling Georgian Dream party last year. It requires organizations and individuals with more than 20% foreign funding to register as ‘foreign agents’ and disclose their donors.

The bill was reintroduced at parliament with minor tweaks early last month, and was since passed in two readings. The opposition views the legislation as authoritarian and strongly opposes it.

A video posted online by opposition MP Salome Samadashvili on Wednesday showed several of her colleagues grabbing at one another and screaming in the parliament’s main conference room. It is unclear what exactly is being said in the altercation, but a voice can be heard shouting “instigator!” Samadashvili herself did not appear to have taken part in the altercation, but, according to media reports, she was later asked to leave the plenary session.

This is the second incident this week when parliamentary discussions on the new legislation became violent. On Monday, opposition MP Khatia Dekanoidze hit Guram Macharashvili, a lawmaker from the ruling party, with a water bottle. Two weeks prior, a scuffle broke out at another session dedicated to the bill after opposition MP Aleko Elisashvili punched Mamuka Mdinaradze, a strong supporter of the legislation, in the face.

The proposed bill also sparked mass protests outside the parliament. Footage filmed over the past few days shows opposition protesters clashing with police officers, who are seen using pepper spray, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

Western states, including the US and EU, have criticized the proposed bill, claiming that it would complicate the work of many foreign NGOs in the country. Brussels has even warned Georgia, which was recently granted EU candidacy status, that adopting the legislation could jeopardize the country’s membership bid.

However, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze last week insisted that the bill was a “necessary condition to move forward” on the path to EU membership because it would make Georgia more transparent.

The Georgian parliament will carry out the final vote on the law later on Wednesday. According to earlier media reports, President Salome Zourabichvili, who also opposes the legislation, intends to veto it, should it pass. However, as her powers are mostly ceremonial, the ruling party can override her veto.