WATCH another US university in chaos over Gaza protest

Clashes erupted at UCLA overnight after an encampment was declared “unlawful”

Violent clashes broke out between pro-Palestine demonstrators and counter-protesters at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) late on Tuesday.

According to multiple videos posted online and local media reports, a group of pro-Israeli activists attempted to dismantle the walls of a pro-Palestinian encampment on the grounds, where students have been protesting against the war in Gaza for the past week. Mere hours ago, UCLA declared the camp “unlawful” and urged activists to leave.

The standoff between those at the encampment and their opponents reportedly escalated just before 11pm local time, when the counter-protesters started throwing stones and lit fireworks into the camp.

Footage from the scene also shows violent brawls breaking out between opposing student demonstrators.

BREAKING: Pro-Israel Protesters Shoot More Fireworks Into Peaceful UCLA Encampment.One student reportedly injured & carried away. The cops allow this.So far the Israeli supporters have been assaulting women, screaming the N Word, using pepper spray & fireworks. No punishment. pic.twitter.com/DRd0quedZm — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) May 1, 2024

People posting on X (formerly Twitter) early on Wednesday complained that while the clashes erupted hours ago, there were no police present.

UCLA ENCAMPMENT IS TOTAL MESS RIGHT NOW AND MULTIPLE FALSE INFO ARE ON INTERNET CAN ANYBODY HELP 🏳️ ME TO UNDERSTAND THE SITUATION AND EXACTLY WHAT IS HAPPENING THEIR ???? pic.twitter.com/Smd0lMgvuE — SR ⁶⁹ (@ultimate__d) May 1, 2024

The Los Angeles Police Department later said that it was aware of the situation at UCLA, and was on its way to the scene at the university’s request due to “multiple acts of violence.” There have been no reports of injuries or arrests so far.

UCLA - Both sides are now violently brawling. People are bleeding. When someone goes down, their friends drag him away, & replace him w a fresh fighter. No police to be found. pic.twitter.com/l3w9ipOLXA — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) May 1, 2024

The situation at UCLA is the latest escalation of the protest movement against Israel’s war in Gaza that has unfolded across US college campuses. Student activists are urging universities and the US government to cut ties with Israel and force it to end hostilities.

Pro-Israel counterprotestors started tearing down @UCLA encampment barriers and screamed "Second nakba!" referring to the mass displacement & dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. Per @latimes@safinazzal on the scene with another video: pic.twitter.com/zSplnd1bYO — Teresa Watanabe (@TeresaWatanabe) May 1, 2024

The protests have largely been peaceful, with students setting up protest camps at more than 40 schools nationwide. However, some demonstrations have led to standoffs with law enforcement, with many arrested.

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of pro-Palestine protesters seized a building on Columbia University’s Manhattan campus in New York. It took police several hours to clear the occupants, and over 100 people were detained.