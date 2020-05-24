‘Dems could pick a GLASS OF WATER as candidate’: Trump picks apart Biden & talks ‘DEEP STATE’ in new softball interview

President Trump has unloaded on rival Joe Biden, who he said “doesn’t know he’s alive,” and has also promised that his new intelligence director and Attorney General William Barr will “Break the deep state.”

In a relatively softball interview broadcast on Sunday, the president boasted to ‘Full Measure’ host Sharyl Atkinson about his response to the coronavirus pandemic, and slammed the Chinese government for its alleged role in allowing the virus to spread.

However, he saved his most characteristically Trumpian insults for Joe Biden, former Vice President and presumed Democratic candidate in this year’s election. Asked what Biden’s strongest feature as a competitor is, Trump didn’t miss an opportunity to insult his opponent.

“Well, I would have said experience, but he doesn't really have experience because I don't think he remembers what he did yesterday,” the president quipped, adding “He was never known as a smart person.”

Asked about Biden’s weakest points, Trump offered a lengthy reply.

“I can talk about weak points all day long,” Trump said. “First of all, he's not mentally sharp enough to be president...he doesn’t know he’s alive...he’s got China and he’s got all these countries...Sleepy Joe Biden said [the China travel ban was] xenophobic.”

“I'm against a very powerful party, the Democrats,” he said, “and they can take this glass of water and say ‘that’s your candidate’. I’m against a very powerful and very corrupt party.”

Trump is not the only commenter to question Biden’s mental acuity. From forgetting what state he’s in, to telling a black radio host that he “ain’t black,” to boasting how he’s going to “beat Joe Biden,” conservatives have seized on Biden’s ever-expanding collection of campaign-trail gaffes to portray the Democratic candidate as out of his depth and losing his mind.

In Sunday’s interview, however, Trump reserved some venom for the “deep state,” or the FBI-led effort to derail his presidency from 2016 onwards. Having appointed William Barr as attorney general and John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence – taking over from interim DNI and Trump loyalist Richard Grenell, Trump told show host Atkinson that he’s now focused on “fighting the deep state,” and thinks he has a chance “to break” the power of the supposed conspirators.

“Richard Grenell” he said, “had courage to do what he did,” referring to Grenell’s declassification of documents that revealed an FBI plot to entrap and prosecute Trump’s former national security adviser General Michael Flynn. Certain documents point to the involvement of the Obama administration – including Biden – in the setup.

Trump believes Ratcliffe should continue Grenell’s declassification efforts, while Barr has “got to hopefully use that information and do what’s right.”