‘You ain’t black’ if you support Trump over me – Joe Biden to BLACK radio host

Joe Biden seems to have appointed himself the US’ top racial scientist, telling a prominent black radio host that if he considers voting for Donald Trump instead of himself, then he “ain’t black.”

In a bizarre and often contentious interview, Joe Biden sat down with ‘The Breakfast Club’ host Charlamagne Tha God to discuss all things African-American, including the rumor that he’s considering choosing a black female running mate for this year’s election.

Charlamagne grilled Biden from the outset. An outspoken supporter of Bernie Sanders, he has previously hounded Biden for “avoiding” a sit-down interview on his show, claiming in March that Biden “owes black people his political life,” after a high-profile endorsement from Rep. Jim Clyburn pushed him to victory in the South Carolina primary.

“You don’t know me,” Biden snapped at the beginning of the interview, responding to Charlamagne’s questions with his trademark “C’mon man!,” and “Get a life!” Throughout the 20-minute segment, the former vice-president remained visibly and audibly hostile, while Charlamagne bombarded him with tough questions.

Joe Biden says that anyone who goes to jail is there because they were "victims of abuse or their mother was," "can't read" and "they don't have any job skills." pic.twitter.com/aTIsumM2IZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 22, 2020

Asked about who he’s considering for a running mate, Biden said he’s “not acknowledging anybody who is being considered,” but that there are “multiple black people being considered.”

It was at that point that an aide interjected, attempting to cut the interview short.

“You can’t do that to black media!” Charlamagne replied. Before Biden signed off, the host told him to return. “It’s a long way until November,” he said, adding “we’ve got more questions.”

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

A Biden staffer attempted to end Joe Biden's interview with Charlamagne tha God for a second time "You can't do that to Black media!." - Charlamagne tha God interjected. Biden adds that Black Americans who support President Trump, are not Black. pic.twitter.com/9NQyksDz5G — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) May 22, 2020

Biden’s puzzling outburst left listeners angry. “Joe Biden (an old white man who wrote the crime bill) should never say to a black man ‘You aint black’ under ANY circumstances,” one tweeted.

Why tf Biden talking like that on the breakfast club😒 — Nathan (@BluuDreamm420) May 22, 2020

Biden has been pressed on racial issues before. From his authorship of the 1994 ‘tough on crime’ law – which opponents say disproportionately jailed black offenders – to compromising with segregationists in the Senate, and lying about participating in civil rights marches, these issues have been raised by progressives since Biden announced his candidacy last April.

During that time, the former VP has also let slip some confusing remarks on race. In a widely publicized gaffe last August, he told a rally in Iowa that “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.” Two years earlier, he uttered one of the most confusing remarks of his political career, when he talked of letting children jump on his lap when he worked as a lifeguard at a swimming pool in a black neighborhood.

Despite the gaffes, Biden is still popular in the black community. According to a survey taken by Fox News this week, Biden is currently polling 64 points ahead of Trump among black voters.

