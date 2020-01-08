Iran warns ‘Great Satan’ America that any new attack will result in ‘painful and crushing’ response, including against Israel

If the US and its allies launch any more attacks on Iran, they will incur “more painful and crushing responses,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guards of Iran warned, noting that ‘Zionist regime’ of Israel will not be spared.

The IRGC issued a statement in the early hours of Wednesday local time, after launching a volley of missiles against two bases used by US forces inside Iraq, in retaliation for last week’s drone assassination of IRGC Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani outside Baghdad.

We warn the Great Satan, the bloodthirsty and arrogant regime of the US, that any new wicked act or more moves and aggressions [against Iran] will bring about more painful and crushing responses.

The statement, according to Tasnim news agency, also said that Tehran sees no difference between the “Zionist regime” – meaning Israel – and the US when it comes to the “crime” of assassinating Soleimani. This was presumably in reaction to reports that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to disassociate from the strike, calling it a purely American affair.

The IRGC also put any regional US allies – such as Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia or Bahrain – on notice that their territory will be targeted if US bases on their soil are used to carry out strikes against Iran.

We are warning all US allies who gave their bases to its terrorist army that any territory that in any way becomes the starting point of hostile and aggressive acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be targeted.

On Tuesday, Tehran designated the entire US military as a terrorist organization, mirroring last year’s US designation of the IRGC as such.

