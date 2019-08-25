In some state: Joe Biden doesn’t know where he is (VIDEO)

The presidential campaign trail hasn’t been kind to Joe Biden with the Democrat frontrunner frequently bumbling himself into controversies great and small. His latest gaffe saw him forget what state he’s in.

The 76-year-old is spending most of his weekend meeting voters in Keene, New Hampshire. When asked by reporters about his impressions of the New England town, Biden offered a eulogy about a different state.

“What’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” he said. “And what a neat town. I mean this is sort of a scenic, beautiful town... everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot.”

Biden talks w/press in Keene, NH: "I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town...everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot." pic.twitter.com/0hKsgiDfwM — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

The former vice president also recently mixed-up Burlington, Vermont and Burlington, Iowa, but geography mistakes are just one brand of errors in his clanger-laden campaign.

On Friday, he raised more than a few eyebrows by asking an audience to imagine the fallout from Barack Obama being assassinated; while earlier this month he took flak for saying that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Biden has also come under fire for what his opponents and others have deemed inappropriate touching, hugging and sniffing of women and children.

He later joked about allegations of inappropriate behavior leveled against him during his first speech following several accusations. He later described a 10-year-old girl as “good-looking.”

