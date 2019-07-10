 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Ilhan Omar brands Tucker Carlson a ‘racist fool’ in scathing tweet

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 12:24 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 12:47
Get short URL
Ilhan Omar brands Tucker Carlson a ‘racist fool’ in scathing tweet
© Fox News
Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called Fox News host Tucker Carlson a “racist fool” for saying she is “living proof” that US immigration policy is a danger to the country.

Omar’s scathing tweet came in response to Tuesday’s edition of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ in which the eponymous host said the congresswoman is “living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country.” 

READ MORE: Ilhan Omar re-tweets video of CNN contributor claiming US could be on the road to ‘death camps’

Some of the very people we try hardest to help have come to hate us passionately,” ranted Carslon. “She’s a living fire alarm, a warning to the rest of us that we better change our immigration system immediately, or else,” he concluded.

Carslon has repeatedly bashed Omar for being “ungrateful” for her criticism of the US, after she came to the country as a child refugee from Somalia in 1992.

Also on rt.com Et tu, Ilhan? Twitter goes bananas as Omar explains why detention centers are ‘concentration camps’

Omar, one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress, has also angered President Donald Trump, who accused her of being “out of control” after her comments about the stigma towards American Muslims since 9/11.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies