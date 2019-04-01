HomeUSA News

System failure: Thousands of passengers stranded as software glitch grounds flights across the US

Published time: 1 Apr, 2019 13:05
FILE PHOTO: Travelers wait at LaGuardia Airport after flights were grounded in January © Reuters / Mike Segar
Multiple airlines are recovering from a computer glitch that left thousands of flights delayed and hundreds canceled across the US. Stranded passengers voiced their frustrations on social media.

The outage involved Aerodata, a computer program that records a plane’s weight and balance information necessary to grant clearance for takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Without the computer-generated paperwork, planes stayed grounded across the country early on Monday morning.

At least five airlines were affected: Delta, Southwest, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue. All in all, 1,442 flights were delayed and 151 canceled, according to FlightAware. New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Boston’s Logan International Airport, and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport were the three worst affected hubs.

Grounded passengers tweeted their frustrations at the airlines.

The glitch was later resolved, but lingering delays are expected as the airlines resume normal operations.

The outage comes a week after technical issues with Sabre, a company handling ticketing and reservations for at least 300 airlines and 100 airports, forced multiple carriers to delay flights as staff manually checked in passengers.

