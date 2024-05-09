Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day: Live updates

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The day marking the triumph over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War is one of Russia’s most revered holidays
FILE PHOTO: A Soviet-era T-34 tank rolls down the Red Square during a rehearsal for a military parade marking the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany ©  Sputnik / Alexander Vilf

Thousands of troops and dozens of military vehicles will parade across Moscow’s iconic Red Square on May 9 to celebrate the 79th anniversary of victory against the Nazi German invaders and their collaborators.

Military parades and other ceremonial events paying tribute to the valor and sacrifice of the Soviet people are taking place in over 300 cities across Russia, but the centerpiece event will kick off in Moscow at 10am local time.

For over a decade now, Victory Day has also included a massive civilian march known as the Immortal Regiment, in which people carry portraits of their relatives who fought the Nazis during the war. This year, however, the ceremony was canceled due to security concerns.

  • 09 May 2024

    06:17 GMT

    In the Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok, 1,600 military personnel took part in the parade. The traditional march was followed by a motorcade showcasing Russian Bastion coastal defense missile systems.

  • 05:56 GMT

    Around 2,600 people took part in the parade in the center of Khabarovsk – from service members and cadets to members of law enforcement agencies. The city traditionally organizes the largest Victory Day parade in the Russian Far East.

  • 05:40 GMT

    Over 9,000 troops will march through Red Square in columns representing all branches of Russia’s Armed Forces, including airborne troops, military police, national guardsmen, cadets, and veterans of the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

    The column of armored vehicles rolling through the Russian capital will include 75 various pieces – from the iconic T-34-85 tank, which was one of the main workhorses of the Red Army during WWII, to modern hardware that has been battle-tested over the past two years against the Western-armed Ukrainian forces.

    The traditional flyby is expected to include dozens of military aircraft – but may still be canceled at the last minute due to weather.

  • 05:15 GMT

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will open the annual Victory Day parade with an address at 10am local time. Several leaders of countries that were once part of the Soviet Union were invited to the event, including the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. The presidents of Cuba, Laos, and Guinea-Bissau are also reportedly expected to join Putin on Red Square.

