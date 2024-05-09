Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day: Live updates

The day marking the triumph over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War is one of Russia’s most revered holidays

Thousands of troops and dozens of military vehicles will parade across Moscow’s iconic Red Square on May 9 to celebrate the 79th anniversary of victory against the Nazi German invaders and their collaborators.

Military parades and other ceremonial events paying tribute to the valor and sacrifice of the Soviet people are taking place in over 300 cities across Russia, but the centerpiece event will kick off in Moscow at 10am local time.

For over a decade now, Victory Day has also included a massive civilian march known as the Immortal Regiment, in which people carry portraits of their relatives who fought the Nazis during the war. This year, however, the ceremony was canceled due to security concerns.