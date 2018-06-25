‘Careful what you wish for!’ Trump slams Maxine Waters for urging harassment of officials

US President Donald Trump has fired another salvo on Twitter, this time aimed at California Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ recent call for Americans to harass administration officials so that they have “no peace.”

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted out on Monday. “She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Waters (D-California), who is world-famous for her fixation on impeaching Trump and spurious and colorful utterances about Russia, urged a crowd of supporters in Los Angeles on Sunday to “push back on” against Trump administration officials that they may encounter.

"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said.

Maxine Waters calls for attacks on Trump administration: "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." pic.twitter.com/jMV7wk48wM — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2018

Waters told her supporters to “push out” members of the Trump administration from public spaces. She later repeated the threat on live television.

Maxine Waters is literally calling for civil unrest in the United States on national television.



This is getting real, people. Understand that. pic.twitter.com/v0Y8liEr6t — Richard W. Hendrix III (@Drixer) June 24, 2018

This is not the first time that Trump has questioned Waters’ IQ – and it is unlikely to be the last.

Waters’ call and Trump’s response come as the Democrats seek to mobilize the public over the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, including the separation of children from their families caught illegally crossing the US border. Though Trump temporarily suspended that policy in an executive order last week, groups of protesters have gone after members of his administration in public places.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House adviser Stephen Miller, thought to be the architect of the policy, were confronted at Mexican restaurants in Washington, DC last week. Crowds also protested outside Nielsen’s home.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant in Virginia on Friday. During the press briefing on Monday, Sanders condemned calls for "hate and vandalism" against the restaurant and urged Americans to keep politics from spilling over into everything.

“Healthy debate on ideas and political philosophy is important, but the calls for harassment and the push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable,” Sanders said.

