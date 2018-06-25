God is on our side! Maxine Waters calls on restaurants, gas stations to boo Trump admin

Rep. Maxine Waters says members of the Trump administration should expect harassment at restaurants, gas stations and even their homes for their immigration policy. Several of them have already been confronted at public places.

A Democrat from California and a zealous critic of the US President, Waters excited the crowd at a rally on Saturday with the calls to heckle at the White House team. She said that there should be “no sleep, no peace” for the people responsible who are for the separation of children from their parents that was part of the recent “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Maxine Waters is pushing back and calling on everyone to speak out against this Trump Administration whenever they see someone out in public. Check out this tag to see how pissed she's making Trump supporters...I wonder why? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ONjUPrYLc5 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 24, 2018

She later repeated her words during the interview with MSNBC.

Maxine Waters is literally calling for civil unrest in the United States on national television.



This is getting real, people. Understand that. pic.twitter.com/v0Y8liEr6t — Richard W. Hendrix III (@Drixer) June 24, 2018

The president rolled back on the family separation of the illegal immigrants after the nationwide outcry with an executive order on Wednesday. Yet the members of his team have faced cold treatment. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out a restaurant on Friday, and both Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Trump adviser Stephen Miller, thought to be the architect of the policy, were confronted at Mexican restaurants in Washington, DC. Crowds also protested outside Nielsen’s home.

Waters’ statements provoked an array of reactions on Twitter ranging from obvious support to criticism, with some calling her “crazy."

Maxine Waters is a living legend. Trump bros talk all that **** but whenever someone stands up to them they turn ❄️. Stand up to the bullies and they crumble. #GoMaxine — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) June 24, 2018

All these Trump stans keep calling Maxine Waters crazy, but they idolize a conspiracy theorist who sees imaginary crowds and uses fake personalities. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 24, 2018

Once a person reaches Stage 4 of Trump Derangement Syndrome, there should be mandatory bed rest. https://t.co/gUZHV5hE9i — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) June 24, 2018

No matter how much I may disagree with Maxine Waters, I will never harass her in public... because when she and her supporters go low, I go high. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 24, 2018

"Maxine Waters" is trending because of her race-based hatred for @realDonaldTrump .. She's never given even ONE valid reason for her chant of #Impeach45 and now she's advocating for cabinet members to be heckled in their private lives with their kids. Fascist. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) June 24, 2018

Several netizens saw her speech as inflammatory and said she was “inciting a riot.”

It’s called “inciting a riot” and it’s one of the few things not protected by freedom of speech. I honestly would love to see Maxine Waters doing time alongside her precious criminal constituents.... https://t.co/2yFRNjBUd6 — Mindy Robinson (@iheartmindy) June 24, 2018

Some even suggested that her edgy rhetoric may be swaying people towards Trump and Republicans.

If it were up to me, I'd have @RepMaxineWaters on TV every damn night. I'd give her her own prime time show. If she's the face of the Democrat party, I really like the Republican party's chances this Fall. https://t.co/aXi2wZ3ceP — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 24, 2018

Why is Maxine Waters campaigning for Trump's reelection? https://t.co/Kxgd3XYaB5 — Joel Engel (@joelengel) June 24, 2018

Waters and Trump have frequently exchanged jabs, with her calling him a liar and bully and the president retorting with “low IQ” remarks.