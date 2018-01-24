Trump ‘looking forward’ to under-oath meeting with Mueller

President Donald Trump has signaled that he will speak under oath to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Trump told reporters Wednesday from the doorway of his chief of staff John Kelly, according to the New York Times, Associated Press and Reuters.

“I would do it under oath,” Trump added, according to Reuters.

Trump reportedly made the remarks during an impromptu presser, as he readies to depart to Davos, Switzerland to address the World Economic Forum.

Trump has always denied any collusion between his campaign and Russia, calling the allegation a “hoax.”

