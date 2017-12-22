Russiagaters insist Mueller’s firing imminent despite Trump’s consistent denial

Journalists, pundits and politicians are insisting President Donald Trump will fire Robert Mueller, despite the White House denying the claims and the fact that Trump lacks the authority to dismiss the special counsel.

While self-described “resistance” figures have pinned their hopes on Mueller’s probe finding the sorely-needed smoking gun that would prove collusion with foreign actors (other than Israel), they have simultaneously speculated that Trump will fire Mueller. That, they say, would trigger a “constitutional crisis” and provide grounds for Trump’s impeachment.

If Trump tried to fire Mueller "we would take to the streets, we would try to impeach Donald Trump. If he wants to follow in the footsteps of Richard Nixon, he’s welcome to try, but it will not end well for him.” Rep. Lieu#ProtectMueller#TrumpRussiapic.twitter.com/S44CKTVfqj — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 20, 2017

Make no mistake,by attacking Mueller,DT's state run TV(Fox) is pushing US to a constitutional crisis. Be prepared to take the streets. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 16, 2017

For his part, the Trump administration has consistently denied rumors that he will dismiss Mueller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — After returning from Camp David, Trump says he's not planning to fire special counsel Robert Mueller. — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) December 17, 2017

"We have no intention of firing Bob Mueller. We are continuing to work closely and cooperate with him. We look forward to seeing this hoax wrap up very soon,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday.

Nonetheless, media outlets have fueled the fire of speculation that Trump will ax Mueller.

Opinion: President Trump may be holding off from firing the special counsel, Robert Mueller. That doesn’t mean he’s safe. https://t.co/ILRxRlThoT — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 22, 2017

What Might Happen If Trump Orders Mueller Fired https://t.co/vqDgHpCtfr — Washington Press 45 (@WashPress45) December 22, 2017

Analysis: The growing specter of Robert Mueller’s firing https://t.co/OCjhApYImA — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 21, 2017

"It is anybody’s guess who will win the next round in the death match between the president and the American republic."



My latest, for @nybooks.https://t.co/zIQQ4kIKol — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) December 22, 2017

Though the Trump administration has consistently denied these claims, leading liberal and neoconservative Russiagaters insist Mueller’s firing is imminent. Nevermind that Trump does not have the authority to fire Mueller - that power is vested in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. For his part, Rosenstein has expressed full support for Mueller even as concerns of bias were raised after it was revealed that two former FBI agents who were on the probe exchanged anti-Trump text messages.

Despite the probe’s apparent bias, 171 of the 193 House Democrats signed a letter to Rosenstein saying they support Mueller’s investigation and urged him to let it continue “unfettered by political influence or threats to his authority.”

This is about our democracy. House Democrats want to ensure the independence of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation of the #TrumpRussia connection. pic.twitter.com/2oOyp49SOU — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) December 21, 2017

Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia), ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called the spectre of Mueller’s firing a “red line” and demanded Congress respond with "significant consequences."

It's time to draw the line: any attempt by President Trump to interfere with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation would provoke a constitutional crisis. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 20, 2017

Sen. Mark Warner: Firing special counsel Robert Mueller would be a "gross abuse of power" https://t.co/nHBaqoas3Kpic.twitter.com/hqm5nAHe6W — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 21, 2017

Don't even think about it, Donald. https://t.co/5gpWYffX9p — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 22, 2017

Republicans pushed Americans too far in Alabama. They lost the most conservative state in America. Three days later they suggest the firing of Bob Mueller. That would start a constitutional crisis that will destroy GOP majorities for years. How stupid. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 16, 2017

(THREAD) There's now a rumor in Congress that Trump plans to fire Special Counsel Mueller on December 22. If this happens, it will trigger a constitutional crisis. This thread explains what's happening and what to do—please read and share it widely.



This is an actual emergency. pic.twitter.com/3UMG39V4q3 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 16, 2017

Make a plan folks. Be ready to take to the streets. This is an attack on our Republic. https://t.co/UcJPlQa76e — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 15, 2017

In the event that Trump does fire Mueller, “resistance” activists say they are ready to take to the streets. Two separate petitions calling for demonstrations across the country gained a combined 180,000 signatures.