Ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort surrenders to FBI, faces charges amid Russia probe - reports

The US authorities have told former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates to surrender to authorities, the US media reported on Monday.

The NYT and CNN both cited unnamed sources, but neither outlet immediately said what charges were being brought against Manafort and Gates, if any.

Manafort was seen leaving his home early Monday morning and later arriving at the FBI office in Washington.

Read more

The Wall Street Journal cited a source as saying that Manafort is facing charges including tax fraud.

Earlier reports suggested that Manafort may also be indicted over breaches of money-laundering prohibitions and requirements to disclose foreign lobbying.

The two individuals may become the first to be indicted as part of the investigation by US Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Manafort’s lobbying past came under scrutiny last August, when he worked for the Trump campaign. The NYT reported at the time that he had received some $12.7 million in undisclosed payment from the party of deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, who was considered to have Russian backing. The report was apparently based on information from a source involved in the Ukrainian investigation into alleged corruption of the former president.

READ MORE: FBI raided Manafort’s home for documents he gave Congress

The publication resulted in Manafort’s firing by the Trump campaign, with the US president distancing himself from the lobbyist.

There were no media reports that Manafort ever worked for the Russian government, but an AP report in March revealed he had a contract with Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska involving investment projects in Ukraine in the late 2000s.