Grand jury approves first charges in alleged Russia meddling investigation

A federal grand jury in Washington, DC has approved the first charges in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to unnamed sources briefed on the matter, CNN reported. The investigation is being led by special counsel Robert Mueller. The charges remain sealed under orders from a federal judge. It is unclear what the charges are, but plans were prepared to take anyone charged into custody on Monday, the unnamed sources said, according to CNN. Top lawyers were seen on Friday entering the DC federal court, where the grand jury meets to hear testimony related to the investigation. Reporters witnessed activity at the grand jury room during this time, but no announcement was forthcoming.