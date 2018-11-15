HomeUK News

Northern Ireland Minister of State Shailesh Vara resigns over proposed Brexit deal

Protesters participate in an anti-Brexit demonstration at City Hall in central Belfast @Reuters
Minister of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara has resigned, saying that he “cannot support the withdrawal agreement” that has been agreed with the EU.

