Northern Ireland Minister of State Shailesh Vara resigns over proposed Brexit deal
Minister of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara has resigned, saying that he “cannot support the withdrawal agreement” that has been agreed with the EU.
With much sadness and regret I have submitted my letter of resignation as a Northern Ireland Minister to the Prime Minister. A copy of my letter is attached.— Shailesh Vara MP (@ShaileshVara) November 15, 2018
It has been a joy and privilege to serve in the Northern Ireland Office and I will always cherish the fondest memories. pic.twitter.com/SN8j4OwhYD
DETAILS TO FOLLOW