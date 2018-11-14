Theresa May says Britain's Cabinet has backed her draft Brexit plan

Britain's Cabinet has backed Theresa May's EU withdrawal agreement, the prime minister has confirmed. She said that the deal is the best that could be negotiated and is in the interest of the country.

It comes after a five-hour meeting inside 10 Downing Street, where top ministers debated May's Brexit plan.

The official text on May's plan is said to be around 600 pages and is expected to be revealed later in the day. Ministers were invited to the prime minister's office to read it on Tuesday.

May said the plan is the "best that could be negotiated," adding that the "collective decision of [the] Cabinet" was to push ahead with the deal.

“And I firmly believe with my head and my heart that this is a decision that is in the best interest of our entire United Kingdom," she said.

She added that the plan is the result of "thousands of hours of meetings."

May noted that the deal will come under "intense scrutiny," while saying she is aware that "there will be difficult days ahead."

May walked away following her statement, declining to take questions. She said she will make a statement in Parliament on Thursday.

Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) who campaigned for a hard Brexit has tweeted his disapproval following May's announcement, calling the plan the "worst deal in history" and calling out any "genuine Brexiteers" who supported it.

Any cabinet member who is a genuine Brexiteer must now resign or never be trusted again, this is the worst deal in history. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 14, 2018

Responding to the announcement, Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt said the deal makes Brexit possible while still allowing Britain to maintain a close relationship with the European Union.

"While I hope one day the UK will return, in the meantime this agreement will make a Brexit possible, while maintaining a close relationship between the EU and UK, a protection of citizens rights and the avoidance of a hard Irish border," he said.

The deals was reached as the deadline for Brexit - March 2019 - was looming and many expressed concern that the divorce would not happen.

The circumstances of Britain's exit from the European Union has been long negotiated, and Wednesday's approval of the deal puts an end to any uncertainty surrounding Britain's future in the European Union. It also ends the possibility of a messy "no deal" Brexit.

Those who are against Brexit, including Labour MPs David Lammy and Chuka Umunna, took particular note of one part of May's announcement, in which she spoke of three options - this deal, no deal, and no Brexit.

On the steps of Downing Street, Theresa May just made a huge concession. Brexit is not inevitable. We do not have to choose between her atrocious deal and no deal at all. We can still remain in the EU. Time for a #PeoplesVote. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 14, 2018

