UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigns over deal with EU
HomeWorld News

UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigns over deal with EU

Get short URL
UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigns over deal with EU
Dominic Raab © Reuters / Eric Vidal
Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has resigned from the UK government causing turmoil for Prime Minister Theresa May and her Brexit plans, after a marathon cabinet session had seemingly created a finalised draft withdrawal agreement.

Raab has released a statement, Thursday, via social media. He tweeted: “I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU.”

Raab, who is an ardent Brexiteer, replaced David Davis as Brexit Secretary when he quit in protest at May's Chequers Brexit proposals  - is among a group of senior ministers thought to be unhappy with the agreement.

Reaction has been flooding in from MPs and political commentators to the shock resignation. Many question whether the Prime Minister can survive after such a key figure in Brexit negotiations going.

Times journalist Sam Coates is reporting there could be more cabinet resignations to follow. He claims Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary is being urged by friends to follow Raab and quit from his ministerial post.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies