UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigns over deal with EU

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has resigned from the UK government causing turmoil for Prime Minister Theresa May and her Brexit plans, after a marathon cabinet session had seemingly created a finalised draft withdrawal agreement.

Raab has released a statement, Thursday, via social media. He tweeted: “I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU.”

Today, I have resigned as Brexit Secretary. I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU. Here is my letter to the PM explaining my reasons, and my enduring respect for her. pic.twitter.com/tf5CUZnnUz — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 15, 2018

Raab, who is an ardent Brexiteer, replaced David Davis as Brexit Secretary when he quit in protest at May's Chequers Brexit proposals - is among a group of senior ministers thought to be unhappy with the agreement.

Reaction has been flooding in from MPs and political commentators to the shock resignation. Many question whether the Prime Minister can survive after such a key figure in Brexit negotiations going.

Times journalist Sam Coates is reporting there could be more cabinet resignations to follow. He claims Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary is being urged by friends to follow Raab and quit from his ministerial post.

Er...you negotiated it, you promised the earth as part of Vote Leave and now you walk off and leave others to clear up the mess? Seriously? These people are shameless. https://t.co/0pYbpQirv2 — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) November 15, 2018

Harder to see how May or her plan survive Dominic Raab’s resignation as Brexit Secretary. Not the endgame she intended — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 15, 2018

Michael Gove being urged to quit by friends.



The environment secretary was perhaps the most supportive brexiteer in cabinet yesterday tho “with a heavy heart”, doesn’t want to bring down another PM and genuinely fears no deal



Yet I’m still assigning him a 👀 👀 rating — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) November 15, 2018

