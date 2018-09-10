UKIP to allow debate on membership for right-wing activist Tommy Robinson

The United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) will allow a debate to be held on whether the controversial right-wing activist Tommy Robinson will be allowed to join the party.

"UKIP Party Chairman Tony McIntryre has come to a decision on allowing a debate at the party conference on whether Tommy Robinson should be allowed to join UKIP," the party tweeted on Sunday. The debate will take place at the party conference in Birmingham on September 22.

Prior to the announcement, Robinson posted a video on Facebook in which he said that UKIP has the opportunity to "electrify" the UK's working class by allowing him to join, stating that his membership could lead to a "political revolution" in Britain.

Robinson went on to state that the left-wing media are "terrified" of him joining UKIP. "They know the support we have, they know the support I have across this country, they know the way the public are feeling, and they want to do everything they can to stop it."

The video was the first to be published by Robinson since being released from prison. That release occurred following a successful appeal by Robinson, after it was ruled that the process leading to his contempt of court conviction was "flawed."

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, is known for his outspoken right-wing views, particularly regarding immigration and Islam. His recent release from jail sent Twitter into a frenzy, while clashes between his supporters and anti-fascists led to a police officer being hospitalized in July.

